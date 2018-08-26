The trick to assembling good sandwiches, especially those that involve tomatoes, is to avoid soggy bread. This one has been known to hold steady for more than 12 hours at a time given its construction.
1 (6-inch) piece of baguette
2 tablespoons pesto
2-3 ounces shredded chicken
1 handful young spinach leaves
1 small tomato, sliced
3 thin slices fresh mozzarella
Black pepper
Syrupy balsamic vinegar
Slice the baguette in half lengthwise. On 1 side, slather the pesto and top with chicken. On the other, scatter the spinach leaves. Top leaves with tomatoes, cheese, a few turns of cracked black pepper and a slight drizzle of vinegar. Close the sandwich. Give it a good pressing with your hands. Wrap it tightly in parchment paper. If the cheese, tomato or vinegar runs out, the paper will absorb it to keep the bread from getting soggy.
-
Life & Culture
Historic sawmill cuts more than a fine figure at Windsor Fair
-
Local & State
Motorists advised to avoid area of accident in Naples
-
Sports
Major league notebook: Tulowitzki not ready to call it quits
-
Local & State
Whitefield family grateful for help in misfortune's wake
-
Sports
Sunday's major league roundup: Morales homers for seventh straight game in Blue Jays loss