BASEBALL

Home runs push Sea Dogs past Phils in series finale

Bobby Dalbec hit a three-run homer to left to key a five-run third inning, Luke Tendler added a two-run shot during a four-run fifth, and the Portland Sea Dogs (58-73) rolled to a 10-2 victory over the Fightin Phils (62-68) in an Eastern League game at Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Chad De La Guerra added a home run for Portland in the eighth. De La Guerra also had an RBI single.

COLLEGEs

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Jaylen Crim forced a turnover and scored on the ensuing breakaway 8:38 into overtime to give St. Mary’s College of California (2-2) a 2-1 win over the University of Maine (0-2-1) at Burlington, Vermont.

Maine took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Priscilla Domingo lofted a cross from Hannah Bamford off the left post. The Gaels tied the game early in the second half on Jordyn Cunningham’s header to the left corner off a pass from Crim.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Sebastian Vettel made a crucial early overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton to win the crash-marred Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and trim his rival’s overall lead.

Hamilton started from pole position for a record fifth time at Spa, and a record-extending 78th in Formula One, with Vettel second on the grid.

But Vettel has a knack for quick starts, and nudged his Ferrari past Hamilton’s Mercedes on the first lap with a smart move down the left.

It came moments after Fernando Alonso’s McLaren flew through the air and landed on top of Charles Leclerc’s Sauber. Leclerc, unharmed, was likely spared a head injury by the protective halo device surrounding the cockpit area.

Vettel finished about 12 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen an impressive third after starting seventh.

Vettel’s 52nd career win closes the gap to Hamilton to 17 points heading into next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza – Ferrari’s home.

NASCAR TRUCKS SERIES: Justin Haley took the lead after Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland collided on the final turn in the series playoff opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Gragson attempted to pass Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Gilliland on the inside and both spun out. Haley slipped past them on the inside for his second victory of the season and his career. He also earned an automatic spot in the second round of the playoffs.

John Hunter Nemechek was second, followed by Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters and Matt Crafton.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart was announced as the league’s MVP after a season in which she finished second in scoring and led Seattle to the best record in the league.

Stewart was given the award before Seattle opened its best-of-five semifinal playoff series at home against Phoenix on Sunday. She then scored 28 points in Seattle’s 91-87 victory over the Mercury.

Stewart finished with 372 total points in the voting, easily outpacing Dallas’ Liz Cambage, who finished second with 231 points. Stewart received 33 of 39 first-place votes.

n Elena Delle Donne had 32 points and 13 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 87-84 in the first game of a their semifinal series.

The Mystics hit all 20 of their free-throw attempts.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >