PARAMUS, N.J. — To his right was the silver trophy Bryson DeChambeau won Sunday at The Northern Trust, a victory that felt comfortable to everyone but him. To his left was the silver FedEx Cup trophy, a reminder of the ultimate prize in the PGA Tour season.

Missing was the gold Ryder Cup trophy.

Bryson DeChambeau bolstered his case for a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, winning the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs by four shots. Associated Press/Mel Evans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

DeChambeau took a giant step toward playing for that, too.

“Like I said yesterday, I’m a man on a mission right now – two missions, actually,” DeChambeau said after a four-shot victory in the opening FedEx Cup playoff event. “One being the Ryder Cup and one being the FedEx Cup. I’m doing pretty well right now and just got to keep moving forward in the right direction.”

That was the only direction his game went in a final round devoid of much drama.

Staked to a four-shot lead, DeChambeau never let anyone closer than two shots, ended the threat with consecutive birdies and closed with a 2-under 69 to win by four shots over Tony Finau, who also had the Ryder Cup on his mind.

DeChambeau finished at 18-under 266. He won for the second time this year, both against some of the strongest fields. He moved to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and is virtually assured of being one of the top five seeds at the Tour Championship who have a clear shot at the $10 million bonus.

Also on his mind is playing for no money at all at the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau narrowly missed one of the eight automatic spots for the U.S. team. Jim Furyk makes three of his four captain’s picks a week from Tuesday, and it will be tough to ignore a 24-year-old Californian.

“Hopefully he can see that I’ve got some grit and grind, and that even when I don’t execute certain shots, I can get it done,” DeChambeau said.

LPGA: Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian to win the country’s national championship in 45 years, closing with a 7-under 65 for a four-stroke victory in the CP Women’s Open in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The 20-year-old Henderson finished at 21-under 267, capping the emotional victory in front of a large, adoring gallery with a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

Angel Yin was second after a 68.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Andrea Pavan closed with a 5-under 67 to win the Czech Masters for his first European Tour title.

Tied for the third-round lead with three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, the 29-year-old Italian beat the Irish star by two strokes.

Pavan finished at 22-under 266.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic for his first Champions Tour title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63 that gave him a three-shot victory over Kevin Sutherland in Snoqualmie, Washington.

