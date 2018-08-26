TORONTO — Kendrys Morales swatted his way to the brink of baseball history Sunday.

The Blue Jays slugger homered in a franchise-record seventh consecutive game in Toronto’s 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Morales is the seventh player in major league history to have a streak this long. He’s one short of matching the record held by Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long and Don Mattingly.

Morales will try to match that trio when he faces Baltimore’s David Hess on Monday night. Morales has already connected off Hess in his current streak, hitting a solo home run off the Orioles right-hander in a 6-0 Toronto win last Wednesday.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARINERS 2: Paul Goldschmidt hit his 30th homer, Zack Greinke won for the first time in almost a month and Arizona averted a three-game sweep at home.

GIANTS 3, RANGERS 1: Derek Holland pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Steven Duggar hit a two-run triple and the Giants beat Texas at San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 2: Michael Kopech pitched six impressive innings for his first major league win and Chicago scored four runs in the third on its way to a win at Detroit.

Kopech (1-0) allowed a run and seven hits in his second career start. The touted right-hander was limited to two scoreless innings when it rained in his debut Tuesday against Minnesota. He threw 86 pitches Sunday, finishing with four strikeouts and no walks.

INDIANS 12, ROYALS 5: Jason Kipnis hit an inside-the-park homer and finished with four RBI, Edwin Encarnacion added a two-run shot and Cleveland won at Kansas City, Missouri, to snap a four-game skid.

ATHLETICS 6, TWINS 2: Matt Chapman homered twice, Jed Lowrie drove in three runs with a homer and double, and the Athletics’ bullpen preserved an effective outing by call-up Chris Bassitt to send Oakland to a win at Minneapolis.

ASTROS 3, ANGELS 1: Framber Valdez gave up one run over five innings in his first career start and Houston won its fifth straight, beating the Angels at Anaheim, California. Valdez (2-0) struck out three while allowing two hits and three walks.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 15, METS 0: Trea Turner set off a lively dugout celebration after scoring a run in the sixth that ended Washington’s 32-inning scoreless drought and then the Nationals really went wild at the plate, hammering the Mets at New York.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0: Kevin Gausman and four relievers combined on a two-hitter and Atlanta won at Miami despite an ongoing offensive slump. The Braves earned a split even though they scored just seven earned runs in the four-game series.

CUBS 9, REDS 0: Kyle Hendricks allowed two hits in seven innings, David Bote and Kyle Schwarber homered and Chicago completed a four-game sweep at home.

Jason Heyward went 4 for 4 with a triple and drove in two runs for the Cubs.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4: Mike Moustakas and Manny Pina each hit a two-run homer in the third, Jonathan Schoop went deep in the seventh and Milwaukee won at home.

CARDINALS 12, ROCKIES 3: Matt Carpenter tied a St. Louis record with four doubles, pitcher Austin Gomber had a two-run infield single in a six-run first and the Cardinals routed Colorado at Denver.

DODGERS 7, PADRES 3: Justin Turner drove in five runs while Manny Machado put host Los Angeles ahead with a two-run homer as the Dodgers finished a three-game sweep.

Share

< Previous

Next >