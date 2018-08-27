St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center
Amelia Marie Gove, born Aug. 12 to Justin and Katelyn Gove of Lisbon. Grandparents are Greg and Jenn Gove, Bobby and Amy Hartzell, Richard and Amber LaGrange.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Republican TV ad targeting Poliquin's Democratic opponent focuses on his tattoos
-
Nation & World
Flags at White House back at full staff after McCain's death
-
Nation & World
Suspected Florida shooter was well known e-sports gamer
-
Nation & World
Nation's top student loan official resigns, citing Trump administration's hostility to protecting borrowers
-
Local & State
Bishop Deeley announces 'Day of Prayer and Repentance' in response to sexual abuse revelations