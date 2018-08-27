MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Chicken ‘n’ biscuits supper, including mashed potatoes, gravy, baked beans, vegetable, cranberry sauce, punch and coffee, with assorted homemade pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Freedom Congregational Church hall, 45 Pleasant St., Freedom. $8, $3 for children ages 4 to 12; free to 3 and younger. Handicapped accessible at the back door. All proceeds will benefit church projects.

Public supper, featuring home-baked beans, cole slaw, casseroles, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 4:30 p.m. Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury St., Randolph. $8, $4 children younger than 12. Contact: 207-582-5188.

Bean supper, including ham, baked beans, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and bread served family style with pie or cake for dessert. Seatings at 5 and 6 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 for children under 12.

Roast beef supper, with dessert and drawing for two free meals. Takeout options. 5 p.m. Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge (Old VFW, off Main Street/Route 117, just east of Saco River bridge), Hiram. $10, $4 for ages 12 and younger. 625-8074

Baked beans and casserole supper, with salads and pies, 5:30 p.m., Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lakeview Drive, Smithfield. $6, $3 for children.

Baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch, 5 to 6 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Route 25, Gorham. $8, $3 under 12.

Veterans Helping Veterans End of Summer Barbecue, featuring a la carte menu of hot dogs, cheese dogs, chili dogs, chili-cheese dogs, Italian sausage hamburgers, cheeseburgers, French fries and onion rings. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. American Legion Past 26, 508 Elm St., Biddeford. Prices range from $1.50 to $3 per item.

