SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Former President Jimmy Carter and comedian David Letterman have helped launch a Habitat for Humanity building blitz in northern Indiana.
The retired late-night TV host praised Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, for their dedication to the nonprofit during a Sunday event at the University of Notre Dame that kicked off a five-day effort to build 23 homes nearby.
Letterman told the roughly 4,000 attendees the Democratic former president and his wife inspired him to volunteer.
– From news service reports
