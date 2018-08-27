SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Former President Jimmy Carter and comedian David Letterman have helped launch a Habitat for Humanity building blitz in northern Indiana.

The retired late-night TV host praised Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, for their dedication to the nonprofit during a Sunday event at the University of Notre Dame that kicked off a five-day effort to build 23 homes nearby.

Letterman told the roughly 4,000 attendees the Democratic former president and his wife inspired him to volunteer.

– From news service reports

Share

< Previous

Next >