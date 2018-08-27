EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

The Giants announced Monday they have signed Beckham to a five-year contract extension that will keep the three-time Pro Bowler with the franchise for another six seasons.

“We got him until he’s 108,” General Manager Dave Gettleman quipped. “I never worried whether or not we would get it done. I’m pleased because the litmus test for a contract is that neither side is ticked off before the ink can dry, and neither side should be ticked off. It’s a very fair deal.”

The signing came less than two weeks before the Sept. 9 opener against Jacksonville at home.

While terms were not disclosed, the deal with Beckham, a 25-year-old first-rounder in 2014, is worth about $95 million with $65 million guaranteed.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle could be without linebacker K.J. Wright for the opener at Denver after Wright had arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wright came out of last week’s preseason game against Minnesota feeling something off in his knee and made the decision to have surgery.

RAIDERS-STEELERS: Oakland traded receiver Ryan Switzer and a sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh for a fifth-round pick.

Coach Jon Gruden said the trade means Dwayne Harris will start the season as Oakland’s kick and punt returner.

COLTS: Quarterback Andrew Luck missed practice with an injured foot.

Coach Frank Reich said Luck was hurt during Saturday’s victory against San Francisco and indicated it was a minor injury. He said Luck would play if the Colts had a regular-season game Sunday.

JAGUARS: Receiver Marqise Lee will have season-ending knee surgery and be placed on injured reserve, Coach Doug Marrone said.

Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, was carted off the field Saturday night after Atlanta cornerback Damontae Kazee delivered a helmet-first hit to his knee.

FALCONS: Atlanta signed kicker Giorgio Tavecchio to compete with Matt Bryant’s primary backup in the last preseason game.

Coach Dan Quinn said Bryant, 43, is healthy after missing the first two preseason games with an undisclosed injury but won’t dress for this week’s exhibition finale.

LIONS: Detroit signed free-agent defensive end Robert Ayers and waived cornerback Josh Okonye.

Ayers is entering his 10th NFL season. He made 10 starts in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay. Ayers has 35 sacks, including a career-high nine with the New York Giants in 2015.

PANTHERS: Defensive end Julius Peppers practiced on a limited basis for the first time since re-signing with the team earlier this offseason.

Peppers, 38, underwent surgery on his right shoulder in February and has been rehabbing ever since. Coach Ron Rivera said there’s no point in playing Peppers in the preseason but expects him to be ready for the Sept. 9 opener against Dallas.

CARDINALS: Coach Steve Wilks said running back D.J. Foster is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, and defensive end Arthur Moats is expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained MCL.

Both were injured Sunday night in the 27-3 victory at Dallas.

