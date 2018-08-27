BASKETBALL

The Maine Red Claws will open their 10th season Nov. 2 at the Portland Expo against the Westchester Knicks.

A record 27 G League teams will play 50-game schedules in the league’s 18th season, which wraps up in March 2019. The Red Claws, who are affiliated with the Boston Celtics, will compete in an Atlantic Division that includes the newly renamed Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia), the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn), Raptors 905 (Toronto) and Westchester.

The Austin Spurs are defending league champions. New to the league are the expansion Capital City Go-Go, owned by the Washington Wizards.

The Red Claws are holding open tryouts Sept. 15th from 1-3 p.m. at the Celtics’ new practice facility in Brighton, Mass. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $125.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Veteran Kelly Bryant is again the starting quarterback for second-ranked Clemson, holding off promising freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Bryant started last season and led Clemson to a 12-2 record and a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

• Deondre Francois was named the starting quarterback for No. 19 Florida State, beating out James Blackman and Bailey Hockman.

Francois was the ACC rookie of the year in 2016 but suffered a season-ending knee injury in last year’s opener against Alabama, with Blackman taking over the role as a freshman.

• LSU named Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow its starting quarterback for the season opener Sunday.

• Michigan receiver Tarik Black will be out for weeks with a broken right foot. Coach Jim Harbaugh said it has not been determined whether Black needs surgery.

• Mississippi State senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald won’t play in Saturday’s season opener against Stephen F. Austin because of a “violation of team policy.” First-year coach Joe Moorhead did not elaborate on the reason for the suspension.

• UCLA and new coach Chip Kelly suspended six players for unspecified rules violations for its season opener against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Offensive lineman Boss Tagaloa and tight end Devin Asiasi are suspended three games each, and running back Soso Jamabo is suspended for two games. Defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, defensive back Mo Osling and defensive lineman Moses Robinson-Carr will not play in the opener.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham humiliated Manchester United 3-0, scoring its first goals in five trips to Old Trafford under Manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura struck twice in a three-minute period early in the second half. Moura grabbed a second with six minutes left as Tottenham remained perfect after three matches.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Italian rider Elia Viviani won the third stage, with Michal Kwiatkowski keeping the leader’s red jersey ahead of Alejandro Valverde.

Viviani dominated the final sprint and beat countryman Giacomo Nizzolo and Peter Sagan of Slovakia to the line in a stage that produced no major changes in the overall standings.

Monday’s stage took riders 110.7 miles through a mountainous ride from Mijas to Alhaurin de la Torre.

– Staff and news service report

