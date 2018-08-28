The Sunday nightly network news had not a single mention of … oh, never mind.

Let’s join in praise of Sen. John McCain, a leader whose integrity, courage and independence made him a paragon of American greatness.

He stuck to his principles but could admit his mistakes, make peace with former enemies and find compromise across party lines.

Let him inspire us all to preserve American greatness.

Doug McCrae

Kennebunkport

