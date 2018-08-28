GOLF

The PGA of America has selected former Deutsche Bank America chief executive Seth Waugh to be its next CEO.

Waugh comes to the PGA of America with strong golf and business ties. He is finishing a three-year term on the PGA of America’s board. During his time at Deutsche Bank, he helped create a PGA Tour event that involved Tiger Woods and later became a FedEx Cup playoff event.

Waugh succeeds Pete Bevacqua, who is leaving to become president of the NBC Sports Group.

He will lead an organization that serves nearly 29,000 PGA professional across the country. The PGA of America also runs three major championships for men, women and seniors, along with hosting the Ryder Cup every four years.

HOCKEY

NHL: Martin Brodeur is leaving the St. Louis Blues after spending the past three years as assistant general manager.

The team said Brodeur is departing to pursue other opportunities. Brodeur ended his goaltending career with the Blues, joined the front office as assistant to the GM in January 2015 and was promoted a few months later.

The Blues promoted director of amateur scouting Bill Armstrong to assistant GM.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Brandon Wimbush won’t need to look over his shoulder Saturday night when No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan in a season opener.

Coach Brian Kelly said the senior is his No. 1 quarterback.

Last season, Wimbush started 12 games during Notre Dame’s 10-3 campaign and finished with 803 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns and another 1,870 yards and 16 TDs through the air despite a 49 percent completion rate.

He gave way at times to Ian Book, who will be the backup.

• Army Coach Jeff Monken said Kelvin Hopkins Jr. will start at quarterback on Friday night at Duke.

Hopkins, who had 40 yards rushing and 76 passing in seven games last season, has never played an entire game.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Benjamin King of the United States dominated the final climb to Alfacar to win the fourth stage, with overall leader Michael Kwiatkowski keeping the red jersey despite losing time.

King was in control through the final yards of the 100.3-mile stage, comfortably securing the victory and becoming the first American to win a Vuelta stage since Chris Horner in 2013.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Four-time European champion Ajax qualified for the group stage for the first time in four years with a 3-1 aggregate win over Dynamo Kiev after a 0-0 draw in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Ending even longer absences were AEK Athens (12 years) with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Hungarian team Vidi, and Young Boys Bern (32 years) of Switzerland with a 3-2 total against Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb.

ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP: Saido Berahino, once one of the hottest young strikers in English soccer, ended a 21/2-year goal drought to help second-tier Stoke into the third round with a 2-0 home win over Premier League club Huddersfield.

Brighton lost 1-0 to fellow Premier League team Southampton, while Cardiff was another top-flight team to go out after losing 3-1 at home to Norwich.

West Ham picked up its first win under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, beating 10-man AFC Wimbledon 3-1.

