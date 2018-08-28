It’s going to be a very warm and sticky night, setting us up for another hot day Wednesday.

The Heat Advisory continues for York and Cumberland counties through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Again on Wednesday, the heat index will rise into the mid and upper 90s.

Overnight tonight, it will feel muggy and stuffy, with temperatures in the 70s for much of the night. The temperature may not drop below 70 in much of southern Maine!

The warm night will give us a launching pad for another hot day Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, the wind will be a bit more southerly (as opposed to southwesterly), which may keep the coast in the 80s; perhaps upper 70s from Rockland into Downeast Maine.

Inland towns should hit 90 degrees again, except farther north where more clouds and afternoon storms are expected.

The high humidity will continue, with dew points around or over 70 degrees for much of the day.

A cold front will slowly cross through on Thursday. The day is likely to start out warm and very humid. Scattered showers and storms are expected ahead of the front, during the morning and early afternoon.

By late afternoon, the front should be offshore, with a northwest wind ushering in cooler and drier air.

It will stay on the cool side into the start of the holiday weekend.

Share

< Previous

Next >