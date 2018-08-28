PHILADELPHIA — Eagles Coach Doug Pederson says he probably won’t reveal whether Carson Wentz or Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start the season opener until 90 minutes before the game.

Wentz has been recovering from surgery last December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He is practicing, but hasn’t been medically cleared for contact.

Foles struggled in two preseason games and won’t play Thursday night against the New York Jets. The offense didn’t score any points on 14 drives with Foles under center in the preseason. However, he was missing nearly all starters at the skill positions.

Pederson indicated he would make a decision Friday, but doesn’t plan to disclose which quarterback will line up when Philadelphia hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6 until game day.

BENGALS: The Bengals agreed to contract extensions with defensive tackle Geno Atkins and end Carlos Dunlap, their top pass rushers who were entering the final years on their deals.

TRADE: The Tennessee Titans acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick. Correa played the past two seasons for Dean Pees, who had been the Ravens’ defensive coordinator before coming out of retirement to work for first-year head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

GIANTS: Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t satisfied being the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.

The three-time Pro Bowler wants much more than the $95 million deal the team agreed to pay him Monday. The 25-year-old wants to be one of the best to play in the NFL.

“Like I said, before I was even in the NFL, I wanted to be legendary,” Beckham said. “Yeah, the money is great, you can take care of your family, you can take care of kids one day that you’ll possibly have. But my goal was always to be in the Hall of Fame, to win trophies, to be able to leave a legacy that will be remembered way past any money that you make.”

LIONS: Robert Ayers’ stint with the Lions was a short one.

The Lions the released the veteran defensive end, and their announcement of Ayers’ departure came about 28 hours after they said it had signed him.

CARDINALS: John McCain was well known for his support of Phoenix’s professional sports teams during his time as a U.S. senator from Arizona, but his bond with Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was especially strong. McCain invited Fitzgerald on a tour of the U.S. Capitol. Fitzgerald traveled to Vietnam to visit the site where McCain’s Navy plane was shot down in 1967 and the jail cell where he was held as a prisoner of war for nearly six years.

Fitzgerald marked McCain’s death on Saturday with a nice remembrance on Twitter: “Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family.”

On Thursday, Fitzgerald will be one of six speakers at McCain’s funeral.

Fitzgerald said it might be tough for him to get in everything he has to say in the five to six minutes allotted to him.

“Fortunately, I’ve had some time to get prepared and put some of my thoughts on paper,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve had to kind of shorten it down. You have a short window. It’s tough to be able to get everything you want to say. How do you accurately be able to give somebody their due justice who served the United States for 60-plus years, I mean dedicated his entire life.”

Share

< Previous

Next >