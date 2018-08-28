PORTLAND — A Turner man faces several federal charges connected to a massive drug bust in February.

Andrew Waite, 29, of Turner was indicted in U.S. District Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of an unregistered silencer and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

In February, local, state and federal law enforcement agents searched more than 20 sites in Androscoggin County — including Waite’s Nezinscott Drive home. As part of the search of Waite’s residence, agents seized about 100 pounds of marijuana, firearms, a Ferrari and more than $150,000 in cash, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Waite was arrested July 18 in North Carolina and appeared Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Waite entered the courtroom wearing a khaki jumpsuit with “Strafford County DOC” printed on the back. Waite spoke little during the 20-minute hearing, informing the Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III that he understood his rights and the charges against him.

He pleaded not guilty on all three counts. A bail hearing was postponed until 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Waite had already made an initial court appearance in Charlotte, North Carolina after being arrested on July 18. This was his first appearance in a Maine, where his case will be tried.

If convicted, he faces between five years and life and a $250,000 fine on the firearm charge, up to five years and a $250,000 fine on the drug charge, and up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine on the silencer charge.

Two Auburn men have already been arrested and charged following a sweeping federal drug raid in and around the Twin Cities on Feb. 17.

Brian Bilodeau, 33, and Tyler Poland, 32, were indicted last month by a grand jury. Jury selection in each defendant’s trial is expected to begin Sept. 4.

Bilodeau is facing two felony counts: possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The first charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. On the second charge, Bilodeau faces five years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Poland was indicted on two counts: possession with intent to distribute MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The maximum punishment for each of the felonies is 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Both men pleaded not guilty at arraignment to all counts and are free on bail. Both men were ordered to surrender their passports.

The charges stem from a Feb. 27 federal raid by drug agents, who said a drug trafficking organization was distributing large quantities of marijuana under the cover of Maine’s medical marijuana program. Officials alleged that the organization sold to buyers who were not legal participants in the state-sanctioned program and included out-of-state customers.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agents had executed more than 20 search warrants in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Agents searched Bilodeau’s home, where they seized a reported 183 pounds of marijuana, butane hash oil, a loaded .380-caliber pistol, a loaded 9mm pistol, an unloaded .45-caliber pistol and an unloaded .22-caliber rifle.

The marijuana, hash oil and one gun were found in a concrete room measuring 8 feet by 10 feet in the basement of Bilodeau’s home. The room was secured with a metal vault door, according to an affidavit filed by a federal drug agent. Two guns were found in the master bedroom, one on top of a nightstand and loaded. The rifle was found in another bedroom.

Agents also seized a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, valued at $190,000, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R, valued at $60,000. Automobiles can be forfeited as proceeds from drug trafficking, assisted in drug trafficking or were involved in money laundering offenses.

In his indictment, Bilodeau faces forfeiture to the federal government of any money used in the commission of crimes with which he is charged, and any guns used in crimes, including his Beretta BU9 Nano 9mm pistol found in his home.

On Feb. 27, federal agents searched the house, warehouse and office of Poland, who was arrested March 12.

The search of Poland’s office turned up files for his company, TY Construction, which is incorporated in Maine, according to agents.

In the office, agents discovered pink ecstasy pills in a small credenza between two bookshelves, according to an agent’s affidavit filed with the court.

Agents also found two bags concealed behind another desk in the office. One bag contained pink pills, the other white pills believed to be alprazolam, a generic prescription tranquilizer. No prescription bottle for the medication was found at the office, Gagnon wrote.

Tax records reflected income earned by TY Construction, the agent wrote.

Agents found a key in a baseball glove that opened an office safe where $140,000 in cash had been secured. Another $16,370 in cash was found elsewhere in the office.

Poland faces forfeiture of all property seized by agents that is believed to have been received in connection with the drug charges again him.

The property includes: $156,370 in cash seized from his office Feb. 27, a Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 wristwatch, $72,293.39 in three TD Bank accounts and $220,000 in a Mechanic Savings Bank account.

Portland Press Herald Staff Writer Randy Billings contributed to this report.

