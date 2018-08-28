A Westfield man was killed Monday night in an ATV crash in Mars Hill, according to the Maine Warden Service.

At around 5:40 p.m., 70-year-old Gary Webber was traveling north on the 633 Boarder Trail – also known as East Ridge Road – when his Polaris ATV left the trail and hit a deep ditch and tree, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the warden service.

Webber was pronounced dead at the scene. MacDonald said Webber was riding with a second ATV operated by Patrick O’Leary-Plaud of Westfield. O’Leary-Plaud drove to the nearest house and called 911.

Game wardens continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

