A Brunswick man faces arson charges after allegedly setting a series of fires in town, after police say they caught him in the act of setting one.

David J. Burch, 41, is charged with arson, aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and failing to control or report a dangerous fire.

Throughout Monday afternoon, Brunswick firefighters were busy dousing a series of small fires near businesses, trails and railroad tracks along Bath Road.

Just before 3 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a trail in Cook’s Corner between Walmart and Regal Cinemas, where a pile of trash and a tree were on fire.

An hour and a half later, they went to Merrymeeting Plaza at 147 Bath Road, where a dumpster was on fire behind Shaw’s, according to Brunswick fire Chief Ken Brillant.

Less than an hour after extinguishing that fire, firefighters had to douse a fire started on a pile of pallets near the PetSmart loading dock.

While putting out that blaze, a nearby Autometrics employee called dispatchers to report some debris and a tire on fire on the train tracks behind the shop at 121 Bath Road.

“To me, it sounded like we had someone making their way down the railroad tracks setting fires so we had the police department respond to the area,” Brillant said.

Following a search of the area, police eventually found Burch near Jordan Avenue, Brunswick police Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said this morning.

“As officers approached, he crouched down on the side of the woods and the officers observed him starting another fire,” Garrepy said.

Burch ignored orders from officers to stop and tried to walk away from police, according to Garrepy.

“Mr. Burch was acting very suspicious. He was refusing commands, so he was taken to the ground. He was secured in handcuffs at which point officers went back and extinguished the fire using dirt,” Garrepy said.

Police say the fires didn’t cause any major damage.

Burch’s bail was set at $5,000 cash and he was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on Nov. 20.

