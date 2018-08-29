1. Camden Hills: The two-time defending Class A state champion returns the core of a team that went 17-0-1 and beat Scarborough, 3-2, in the title game. Senior Kassie Krul (10 goals, seven assists) is an attacking midfielder who has committed to play at Barton College, a Division II school in North Carolina. Junior Kris Kelly (39 goals, 17 assists) has scored in every game of her career, for a total of 72 goals. Senior Eliza Roy chipped in with 20 goals last season. Classmates Grace Blackwell and Sarah Spizzuoco return on defense. Also back are juniors Ella Pierce (14 goals) and Kaylyn Krul (defensive midfielder).

2. Gorham: Last fall, Coach Jeanne Zarrilli recruited a basketball player to tend net, and the Rams managed a 10-2-2 season that ended in a regional quarterfinal overtime loss to Cheverus. This year, Zarrilli oversaw a robust three-way competition at goalkeeper, with sophomore Lily Courtney emerging as the starter. Fronting Courtney are seasoned senior backs Avery Germond, Brooke Woodbury and Caroline Gross. Classmates Hallie Shiers and Emma Forgues each scored 14 goals, switching between forward and midfield. Look for Shiers to stay at striker and Forgues at midfield. Sophomores Gracie Forgues and Katie Kutzer saw lots of action as freshmen.

3. Cape Elizabeth: Under a new coach, Graham Forsyth, the Capers look to build momentum from an 11-7 season that ended in a 1-0 defeat to eventual state champion Yarmouth in the Class B North final. Graduation claimed stalwart center back Catherine Morrissey, but preseason shutouts of Class A schools Bangor, Falmouth and Kennebunk hint at a solid defense. Tori McGrath, Grace Gillian, Prezli Piscopo and Riley Dall provide senior leadership. Juniors Karli Chapin and Olivia Cochran return at midfield. Sophomores Abby Agrodnia and Sami Olsen solidify the defense in front of keeper Lilia Membrino, another sophomore. Freshmen Maggie Cochran and Emily Supple add scoring punch.

4. Yarmouth: The two-time defending Class B state champion was hit hard by graduation and has only three seniors on this year’s squad. Still, the Clippers are looking to extend their current 23-game winning streak after going 18-0 and outscoring opponents 91-4. Senior Olivia Feeley and sophomore Parker Harnett sandwich a deep and talented junior class that includes Abi Hincks, Ashlyn Feeley, Adriana Whitlock, Audrey Goessling, Hannah Dwyer, Ella Caruso and Ehryn Groothoff, who scored three goals in the state championship victory over Presque Isle. Hope Olson, a junior transfer from Maine Girls Academy who attended Yarmouth schools through eighth grade, takes over in goal.

5. Scarborough: The Red Storm lost seven starters to graduation from a squad that went 16-1-1, losing only to Camden Hills in the Class A state championship game. The good news for Scarborough is that 18 returnees have varsity experience, including senior striker Molly Murnane, a Maine Sunday Telegram All-State selection who posted 16 goals and five assists and came on strongest at season’s end. Senior Leah Dickman (eight goals, 12 assists) and junior Ashley Sabatino (10 goals, three assists) fill out a formidable attack.

6. Brunswick: With nearly everyone back (graduation claimed only one player) from a Class A regional semifinalist that went 14-2, the Dragons have high hopes for this fall. Senior striker Anna Kousky (11 goals, seven assists) shoots well with either foot. Classmate Charlotte MacMillan returns after missing last season. Bailey Hartill and Marley Groat are solid finishers. Senior Emily Larochelle (eight assists), junior Isabella Banks and sophomore Emma Banks get things going in the middle with excellent passing skills. Rian Sachs and Mikaela Aschbrenner anchor the defense in front of keeper Beth Labbe, a fellow senior who posted 10 shutouts last fall.

7. Cheverus: Looking to build on the best regular-season record (12-2) in program history, Cheverus returns stellar junior Emma Gallant, the team’s leading scorer the past two seasons, including 20 goals as a sophomore. Coach Craig Roberts must replace six senior starters who oversaw an improvement from 4-9-2 in 2014 to 14-3 last fall, ending in a 1-0 loss to Scarborough in the Class A South semifinals. Junior Lauren Jordan (10 goals, five assists) is another scoring threat. Senior Tholia Hallett is a four-year starter set to anchor the midfield. With seven seasoned veterans and another six girls with varsity experience, Cheverus remains strong.

8. Bonny Eagle: Scott Nason, who coached at Thornton Academy for a decade until 2001, takes over the helm for the Scots, who return eight starters from a team that went 9-5-1 but lost in the first round of the playoffs. Defense should be a strength. Sydney Gillingham returns for a fourth straight season in goal. Senior Keelin Sweeney and junior Randi Lee Robinson solidify the back line. Sisters Cassidy (senior) and Hailey (sophomore) Koons hold down the midfield. Junior Madison Boothby leads the attack.

9. Falmouth: Falmouth took its lumps with a young team in its first season of SMAA competition but lost only one starter from a squad that went 6-8-1 and dropped a 1-0 preliminary-round Class A South playoff decision to Windham in an 8-versus-9 matchup. Seven sophomores return to the starting lineup. Senior Madison Wolf (22 goals over the past two seasons) and sophomore Lexi Bugbee (seven goals) lead the offense, and junior Sydney Williams at center back anchors the defense. The program retains a youthful bent, with only three seniors and five juniors accompanying 40 girls in the two lower grades.

10. Windham: The Eagles are pining for a return to the state championship game for the first time since they won consecutive Class A titles in 2013-14. Seven starters return from a club that went 8-6-2 last fall and reached the quarterfinals. Midfielders Alana Joyce and Allie Kirby and defensive backs Belle Skvorak and Miranda Lewis lead a strong and experienced class of 10 seniors. Coach Deb LeBel expects junior goalkeeper Riley Silva to be the foundation of an improved defense.

– Glenn Jordan

Share

< Previous

Next >