Plastic straws are out – paper straws are in. Who knew they were such a huge business?
Don’t we have some paper mills lying idle, and don’t we have some skilled workers who would love to make paper straws?
I hope the state of Maine is not missing a boat!
Joan Barile
South Casco
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Rare ghost lobster caught off Stonington
-
Local & State
Auburn veteran, 72, suing police for excessive force
-
Local & State
Brunswick man charged with setting spate of fires
-
Local & State
Police say charges likely against driver in Rockland head-on crash
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: McCain at his worst still preferable to Trump at his best