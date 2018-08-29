LOS ANGELES — The hacktivist thriller “Mr. Robot” is coming to an end.
USA Network said Wednesday the drama series starring Emmy Award-winner Rami Malek will air its fourth and final season in 2019.
In a statement, “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail says he decided that it was time to bring the story to a close next season.
“Mr. Robot” will conclude the way he’d envisioned it since it began, Esmail says.
Malek plays Elliot, a troubled cybersecurity engineer and hacker who’s drawn into a revolutionary movement.
Christian Slater also stars in the Peabody-winning drama.
– From news service reports
