LOS ANGELES — The hacktivist thriller “Mr. Robot” is coming to an end.

USA Network said Wednesday the drama series starring Emmy Award-winner Rami Malek will air its fourth and final season in 2019.

In a statement, “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail says he decided that it was time to bring the story to a close next season.

“Mr. Robot” will conclude the way he’d envisioned it since it began, Esmail says.

Malek plays Elliot, a troubled cybersecurity engineer and hacker who’s drawn into a revolutionary movement.

Christian Slater also stars in the Peabody-winning drama.

