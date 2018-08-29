GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is getting another big deal.

The two-time NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers agreed to terms Wednesday on a four-year extension that would keep Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season.

The four-year deal is worth $134 million, with more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Rodgers’ former teammate, NFL Network analyst James Jones, first reported the agreement.

Rodgers’ new annual average salary of $33.5 million per year would eclipse Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan’s five-year extension worth $30 million a year.

Rodgers turns 35 in December. He signed his previous extension, a five-year deal worth $110 million, before the 2013 season.

Neither Rodgers nor the Packers expressed concern through this preseason that they couldn’t get a new deal done.

“I talk with my agent daily, so I’m aware of conversations,” Rodgers said when training camp opened last month. “But I’m really not too worried about it … like I said, there’s more than mutual interest on both sides.”

SEAHAWKS: Seattle acquired quarterback Brett Hundley from Green Bay, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday.

The trade gives Seattle a proven backup behind Russell Wilson. In Green Bay, it means that DeShone Kizer has won the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers.

• Seattle signed wide receiver Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension. A former All-Pro selection as a kick returner, Lockett’s rookie deal was set to expire after the 2018 season.

VIKINGS: Wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault and theft.

Dakota County (Minnesota) Jail records show that Jones was arrested Tuesday by Eagan police. He also is accused of interfering on a 911 call.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Wednesday that the team is aware of the situation and is gathering more information. Spielman said further comment will “be provided at the appropriate time.”

TRADE: A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the New York Jets for a draft pick.

While record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is entrenched as New Orleans’ starter, the move signifies that Saints Coach Sean Payton was not entirely comfortable with either veteran Tom Savage or second-year pro Taysom Hill serving as Brees’ backup.

BROWNS: Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.

United States Attorney William McSwain says co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki was paid $10,000 in kickbacks as well as perks like tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games. Kendricks played for the Eagles before signing with the Browns in June.

Prosecutors say Sonoiki was a trader at an unnamed firm. An IMBD profile lists him as a writer on the popular TV series “Black-ish” as well as other movies and TV shows.

Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions.

He says he “didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades.”

