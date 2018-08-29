The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly woman drowned Wednesday evening while swimming at a lake in Hope.
A statement from Tim Carroll, the chief deputy for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, identified the victim as 87-year-old Helen Segall of Wayne, Pennsylvania.
Segall was swimming with her husband, 89-year-old Stanley Segall, around 5 p.m. in Alford Lake about 25 yards from the shore of their summer home on Hideaway Drive.
Her husband told police that she started raising her hands for help, appeared disoriented in the water, and suddenly stopped moving.
“It is believed that she had a medical issue,” Carroll said in a release.
Segall was able to pull his wife back to shore where he performed CPR. A neighbor called 9-1-1 for help, but when paramedics from Northeast Ambulance Service arrived, they pronounced her dead at the scene.
