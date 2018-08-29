ROCKLAND — Police say the driver of a car that caused a three-vehicle crash on Aug. 27, including a head-on one on Route 1 in Rockland, is likely to be charged.

Tanna Halvorsen, 34, of Littleton, N.H., was taken by ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and then flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden.

Halvorsen was listed Tuesday, Aug. 28, in stable condition, according to the sergeant.

Police had received a report shortly before the crash of an erratic vehicle, according to the officer. Halvorsen was driving north on Route 1 in a four-door Volkswagen sedan and stopped in the middle of Route 1 at the intersection of Pleasant Street.

A Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Jason Bailey, 43, of Warren, attempted a left turn from Pleasant Street onto Route 1 to head toward Thomaston.

As he drove onto Route 1, Halvorsen accelerated from a stop and struck the pickup truck on its side.

She then continued driving north on Route 1 until she collided head-on with a small sports utility vehicle occupied by Ruth Woodward, 50, and James Woodward, 49, of Vermont.

Ruth Woodward and Bailey were taken to PBMC by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both vehicles in the head-on crash were destroyed.

Route 1 was closed at the site — by the entrances to E.L. Spear and the Salvation Army — for about an hour following the crash, which occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Thomaston police and emergency medical services, as well as North East Mobile Health Services, responded along with Rockland police and emergency medical services.

Crews also placed absorbent material on the road by the head-on crash to collect fuel and vehicle fluids that covered the road.

Redden said the case remains under investigation, but charges are likely against Halvorsen.

