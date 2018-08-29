LIVERMORE — Maine State Police searched private property Monday on Strickland Ferry Road looking for evidence that may lead to finding Kimberly Moreau of Jay, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday.

Nothing was found, he said.

Moreau has been missing for 32 years. She was last seen at about 11 p.m. on May 10, 1986, at her parents’ home on Jewell Street in Jay. Moreau, who was 17 at the time, told an older sister and her husband that she was going for a ride and would be back in an hour. She never returned.

Moreau did not specify who she was leaving with and left her purse, clothes, and her car behind.

Since then police have conducted numerous searches of different properties as leads come in, including in Jay, Canton and Livermore Falls.

“We will be continuing our efforts to find Kim and bring her home,” McCausland said.

There is no date scheduled for police to return to the site.

Richard “Dick” Moreau, Kimberly’s father, said information was received through people who work with him to find missing persons.

The information has been verified and seems to be valid, he said.

The search was called off Monday because special equipment is needed.

The dirt road, located off River Road, leads down to the Androscoggin River.

The property owner gave permission for the search to be conducted, Richard Moreau said.

“We know the information is verified and it seems to be valuable. We can’t let this opportunity slip by,” he said.

Related Search an interactive map for cold cases in Maine

Richard Moreau has kept up the search for his daughter and has said that he just wants to bring his daughter home and get closure.

Moreau’s is among the unsolved cold cases in Maine, and police have said they suspect foul play in her disappearance.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: