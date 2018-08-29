DURHAM — Police surrounded a house on Soper Road on Wednesday night after neighbors reported hearing shots fired from the home.

Police from several agencies raced to the house, near Route 125, when shots were reported at about 6 p.m.

Roughly an hour later, more shots were reported to have been fired as police attempted to communicate with the man inside the home.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department was handling the standoff with assistance from Maine State Police and police from Lisbon and Auburn. The area was blocked to traffic as police continued their attempts to negotiate with the man inside.

Reports were that the man had made comments indicating he might harm himself. It was believed he was alone inside the house.

Police remained at the scene at about 8 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: