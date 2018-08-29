Camden native Samantha Appleton works to capture quiet, subtle moments that make up the complicated components of large news stories. She has covered the 21st-century American conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon, social issues in Africa, and immigration in the US.

She was most recently an Official White House Photographer for the Obama administration during the first term. She has won numerous awards including Pictures of the Year, World Press Master Class, American Photography and Camera Arts. In addition to her photography, she is currently writing a non-fiction book on Iraq.

Watch her Maine Voices Live interview from Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Portland Museum of Art.

