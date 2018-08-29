NEW YORK — Ryan LaMarre homered and drove in a career-best four runs, Reynaldo Lopez stifled the Yankees again despite diminished velocity and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 4-1 Wednesday night.

LaMarre hit a pair of run-scoring doubles off starter CC Sabathia (7-5), then lifted a leadoff shot against Chad Green in the seventh. The 29-year-old had one previous homer this season and one all of last season between Triple-A and the majors.

Chicago has won five of six and 11 of 15. The rebuilding White Sox took two of three for their first series victory in the Bronx since 2005.

New York is 9-3 in its last 12 but fell 71/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston for the best record in the majors.

ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 4: Tyler White homered with one out in the ninth inning to give Houston a win at home.

White sent a pitch from Jeurys Familia (4-1) to the seats in left field. The Astros won two of three games in the series to move 21/2 games ahead of Oakland atop the AL West.

ROYALS 9, TIGERS 2: Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBI, Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six innings and Kansas City routed visiting Detroit to sweep their two-game series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS SPLIT WITH METS: Todd Frazier hit a grand slam and drove in a season-high five runs to lead visiting New York to a 10-3 victory, avenging a tough loss earlier in the day.

Jason Vargas (5-8) won his third straight start. The Mets pounded out 16 hits and avoided a season sweep after dropping the first six games against the NL Central leaders.

The Cubs had won a season-high seven in a row after pulling out a 2-1 win earlier Wednesday on Ben Zobrist’s RBI single with the bases loaded in the 11th. That game was suspended in the 10th Tuesday night because of rain.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 8, MARINERS 3: Hunter Renfroe homered and drove in four runs, Manuel Margot had a homer among his three hits, and prized rookie Luis Urias got his first three hits for San Diego, which finished a two-game sweep at home.

The offensive outburst made a winner of rookie left-hander Joey Lucchesi (7-7), who stayed in the game after needing a few minutes to recover from Ryon Healy’s comebacker that glanced off his glove and then his groin. The big southpaw held the Mariners to one run and six hits in a career-high 62/3 innings, and matched his best with nine strikeouts.

NOTES

ANGELS: Albert Pujols is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Angels announced Pujols’ arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday. Recovery time is typically at least six weeks.

Pujols is batting .245 with 19 homers and 64 RBI. The three-time NL MVP will be 39 when next season begins. He still has three seasons left on his 10-year, $240 million contract.

INDIANS: Left-handed reliever Andrew Miller was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder soreness, an injury the AL Central leaders hope gets better in time for the postseason.

Manager Terry Francona said Miller complained about his shoulder Tuesday and, after consulting with the team’s medical staff, received a cortisone injection.

This is Miller’s third trip to the DL this season. He was previously sidelined because of a hamstring issue and then inflammation in his right knee.

ORIOLES: Designated hitter Mark Trumbo will undergo surgery on his bothersome right knee, ending an injury-marred season.

Trumbo started the season on the DL because of a right quad strain and did not make his debut until May 1.

He played in 90 games, batting .261 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI.

BRAVES: Manager Brian Snitker says rookie right-hander Mike Soroka, who hasn’t pitched since June 19 because of shoulder strain and inflammation, will not return this season.

GIANTS: Rookie center fielder Steven Duggar was placed on the disabled list because of a left shoulder injury, a day after a hard, headfirst slide back into second base.

TRADE: The Kansas City Royals traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations.

Duda signed a $3.5 million, one-year deal to take over for departed first baseman Eric Hosmer this season. But despite showing flashes of his prodigious power, Duda hit just .242 with 13 homers and 48 RBI in 87 games.

Share

< Previous

Next >