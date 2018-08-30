ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — “Dancing with the Stars” host Carrie Ann Inaba and television personality Ross Matthews will co-host this year’s Miss America competition.
Pageant officials made the announcement Wednesday.
Inaba was the pageant’s choreographer for many years, but will be hosting the show for the first time.
Mathews will provide reports throughout the evening from backstage while also providing commentary and updates.
The next Miss America will be crowned at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall in a nationally televised broadcast on Sept. 9.
