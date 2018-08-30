BANGOR — The mother of a New Orleans man who was shot to death in Bangor last year says she’s pleased with the killer’s conviction.
A jury convicted Antoinne “Prince” Bethea of New Haven, Connecticut, on Wednesday of manslaughter in the death of Terrance Durel Sr.
Durel was shot outside a home that Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged girlfriend.
Durel’s mother, Theresa Reed of New Orleans, said she would have preferred a murder conviction but she’s “happy” that Bethea is going to prison.
Bethea had rejected a deal calling for him to plead guilty to manslaughter.
After the killing in April 2017, he shaved his dreadlocks, ditched the gun and fled the state. His lawyer said that the shooting was self-defense and that Bethea panicked afterward.
