Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Just a few weeks after the All-Pro cornerback called out almost every quarterback in the NFL in a magazine feature, Ramsey was at it again, giving his thoughts about New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during a feature story with ESPN.

“I don’t think Gronk’s good,” Ramsey told ESPN, before slightly correcting himself. “Let me say – I don’t think Gronk is as great as people think he is.”

Ramsey noted that the Patriots’ tight end can be shut down with the proper matchup.

“Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he’s had a very bad game – and that corner has had a very good game,” Ramsey said.

When asked about Gronkowski’s performance against the Jaguars in the AFC championship game last season, Ramsey was blunt.

“Literally nothing,” Ramsey said. “He may have had, like, one catch.”

Sure enough, Gronkowski only had one catch in that game for 21 yards, but also missed the entire second half of the matchup due to a concussion.

Ramsey wasn’t finished with New England players, putting wideout Danny Amendola – who signed with the Dolphins in the offseason – in the crosshairs.

“He just got a brand-new contract and he is terrible,” Ramsey said of Amendola. “People think he’s so great. No, he’s not. Tom (Brady) made him look good. Tom could take me as a receiver and I’d be a first-team All-Pro.”

