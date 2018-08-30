Maine’s and Gov. LePage’s efforts to patch holes in the state Department of Health and Human Services’ child protection system is worthy but may threaten funding from the federal government.

The bill addressing investigation of suspected child abuse misses the point that child abuse is a crime and abusers are criminals. Crimes are the purview of law enforcement officials, who are professional investigators of assaults and homicides. Law enforcement should be the first responders when it comes to reports of child abuse and neglect.

Lawmakers should understand that if they write laws making anything mandatory, then they should also append a punitive clause.

Fifteen years ago my wife and I asked the California Legislature to pass a law regarding putting a computer in the state Health and Human Services Agency offices that could tap into the state’s and FBI’s criminal records database, which would give them the ability to access the background of anyone they were considering as a substitute parent for abused children. There was considerable opposition from various organizations and it never made it beyond the Appropriations Committee.

It is Gov. LePage’s proposal to reduce the emphasis on family reunification after children are removed from homes that will bring the threat of termination of federal funds. It goes counter to the federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act. which stresses keeping an abusive family together. My guess is that it was written by and for family preservationists.

Under CAPTA, even the murderer of a child can be reunified with the murdered child’s siblings if the murderer is the parent.

All any state can “legally” do is establish policies and procedures when it comes to child abuse. Beyond that, no.

I would further suggest that any law regarding the abuse and/or neglect of a child should be rescinded and that the assault of a child should be regarded as just that, with no regard to the victim’s age.

Leo G. Alvarez

president, National Association Against Child Cruelty and The Children’s Wall of Tears (www.thechildrenswalloftears.org)

Oxnard, Calif.

Share

< Previous

Next >