President Trump’s actions, and deliberate inactions, since the death of Sen. John McCain are inexcusable for the commander in chief of all our country’s armed forces.

The president has publicly belittled Sen. McCain for the nearly 5½ years he spent enduring horrendous tortures at the hands of his North Vietnamese captors and, by inference, has denigrated everyone who has ever been a prisoner of war.

The president would do well to apologize to Sen. McCain, his family and every servicewoman and serviceman who has ever had the misfortune to have been a POW.

Mike Mulkern

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >