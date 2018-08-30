I deployed to Iraq in 2003. When I took the oath of enlistment for the U.S. Navy, in 1998, I pledged to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies: foreign and domestic. I also served believing in the Navy’s core principles of honor, courage and commitment. These are values I held closely when I enlisted, and values I continue to strive for every day.

When I returned from Iraq, I knew the “collateral damage” was nearly a million human lives. The truth is, I let that guilt rest on my shoulders, and I live with post-traumatic stress disorder. I receive health care through the Veterans Affairs sytem.

A vote for Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court will roll back rights and protections that have been settled law for decades, from Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose, to the hard-won protections for those of us with pre-existing conditions with the establishment of the Affordable Care Act. There is no reason American lives and liberties should be collateral damage to politics and party allegiance.

I joined the military because I believe in America. I write today because I love my country. I can’t sit back while our government is playing politics with American lives.

My ability to access health care saved my life. I am here to demand as a citizen and veteran of the United States, and Maine, that Sen. Susan Collins hold the welfare of our people and our country above party and politics. I ask that she vote “no” on Kavanaugh!

Alicia Barnes

Augusta

