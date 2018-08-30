DURHAM — Police spent about two hours negotiating with a man Wednesday night after shots were reported at a home on Soper Road.

The 65-year-old occupant was said to be armed and agitated, but after speaking with him several times over the phone, police determined that he was not a threat to public safety.

On the advice of the District Attorney’s Office, the standoff was ended at about 8 p.m. No one was hurt.

Police from Auburn, Lisbon and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near Leighton Road, along with a Maine State Police negotiator who spoke with the man by phone. The man talked to a pair of sheriff’s deputies, police said, and expressed concerns about a pending charge of driving while intoxicated in March.

Police contacted the District Attorney’s Office and after a review of the details, it was determined that no crime had been committed and the standoff was ended.

Police later went to the house and found the man was no longer there. It was believed he had left with a family member. Police retrieved a firearm from the house.

No charges were filed. The case was being reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

