GREENBUSH — Authorities are searching for a Maine man who has been missing since early last year.

State police say they believe the last known contact with Guy Carmel, 66, of Greenbush was in March of 2017.

Police and search dogs were at Carmel’s home in the small town 20 miles north of Bangor on Thursday, looking for evidence that would help to find him. Authorities say the home is on 10 acres with outbuildings.

Authorities expected to be at the property overnight and possible through the day on Friday.

Anyone with information that could help in finding Carmel is asked to contact the Maine State Police barracks in Bangor at 973-5700.

