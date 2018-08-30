COLLEGES

McKenzie Milton threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns and No. 21 UCF routed host UConn 56-17 on Thursday night to extend the longest winning streak in the nation to 14 games.

The reigning American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year completed 24 of 32 passes and ran for another 50 yards. Sophomore receiver Tre Nixon, a transfer from Mississippi, caught passes, scoring on plays of 34 and 11 yards.

• An Ohio State University trustee who thought football Coach Urban Meyer deserved more than a three-game suspension and resigned from the board over it said Thursday that he was alone in advocating a stiffer penalty when trustees discussed the matter.

Former board chairman Jeffrey Wadsworth resigned after Ohio State suspended Meyer and Athletic Director Gene Smith last week following a two-week investigation, which found they had tolerated bad behavior for years from a now-fired assistant coach also accused of but not charged with domestic violence.

“Since I fundamentally disagree with the outcome it would be hypocritical of me to continue as a Trustee,” Wadsworth told board chairman Michael Gasser in an Aug. 22 email, the day of the suspension, and released by the university on Thursday.

GOLF

U.S. SENIOR AMATEUR: Jeff Wilson became the first medalist in 31 years to win the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, beating defending champion Sean Knapp 2 and 1 at Eugene (Oregon) Country Club.

Wilson, 55, of Fairfield, California, won the 13th, 14th and 15th holes to take a 2-up lead and ended the match with a par halve on the par-4 17th.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Eddie Pepperell shot a 2-under 70 in the first round of the Made In Denmark tournament at Aarhus, Denmark, to make the best start of the three players bidding to secure the final qualifying spot in Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Matthew Fitzpatrick are the other two players battling for the last spot in the European team via the World Points list and neither broke par.

Olesen was 4-over after 6 holes but fought back for a 73. Fitzpatrick had three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 72.

LPGA: Marina Alex matched the Columbia Edgewater course record with a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead over Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee in the Cambia Portland (Oregon) Classic.

BASKETBALL

NBA: David West, a key big man and snazzy passer who had a knack for providing a timely lift off the bench during the Golden State Warriors’ past two championship seasons, retired one day after his 38th birthday.

• The Memphis Grizzlies signed 7-foot-1 center Doral Moore and added him to their training-camp roster.

Moore played 30 games as a junior at Wake Forest last season but was not drafted in 2018.

SOCCER

AWARDS: Croatia captain Luka Modric was voted the best player in Europe last season, edging former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the UEFA award.

Modric helped Madrid to win a third straight Champions League title, and fourth in five seasons, before leading his country to the World Cup final. Croatia lost 4-2 against France.

Voting was by Champions League coaches and invited journalists across Europe.

