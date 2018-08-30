A Wiscasset woman has waived her right to a jury trial on a charge of killing a 4-year-old girl in her care.

The legal fate of Shawna Gatto, 43, now rests solely with Superior Court Justice William Stokes. She has pleaded not guilty to depraved indifference murder. That charge alleges that whether or not she intended to cause the child’s death, she acted with depraved indifference to the value of human life.

Kendall Chick died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen, and also had suffered from prior abuse and neglect, police say. Her death Dec. 8 was one of two in Maine last winter that were blamed on child abuse, prompting an investigation by the Legislature and calls to overhaul the state’s child protection system. The case comes amid a startling increase in confirmed cases of physical abuse of Maine children – 52 percent from 2008 to 2016.

Gatto appeared Thursday morning at the Knox County courthouse for a hearing on several motions in her case.

Stokes granted her request to waive her right to a jury trial and tentatively set the bench trial for January. Philip Cohen, who is representing Gatto along with attorney Jeremy Pratt, declined to comment on her decision.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services had placed Kendall with Stephen Hood, her paternal grandfather, and Gatto, his fiancée. Gatto told police she had been caring for the little girl the day she was found unresponsive in a bathtub, and police said they found bloodstains in multiple places in the home. Gatto has been in jail since she was charged in December.

Stokes will review the DHHS records in Kendall’s case and decide whether to release them to the attorneys. He will also review audio and video recordings of interviews with Gatto that took place before she was arrested. Gatto’s attorneys filed a motion to suppress statements she made in those conversations with two different investigators. Both sides will also file briefs to explain their arguments on that motion, and a decision from the judge is not expected until at least September.

Recordings or transcripts of those statements are not available as part of the public case file. Cohen declined to go into detail about the interviews, but he did say they did not include a confession of any kind by Gatto.

“By no means are we saying she said anything incriminating,” he said.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: