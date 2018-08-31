Two blood drives in memory of a 4-year-old Bath girl who lost a battle with brain cancer are planned in September.

On Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., donors are encouraged to go to Alliance Realty and Chase Custom Home’s location, 290 Bridgton Road in Westbrook, to donate in memory of Madeline Marzen, who died last October after a brief battle with a malignant brain tumor.

Another drive is planned for Sept. 28 at the Midcoast Life Church/Bath Senior Center at 45 Floral Street in Bath. That drive will take place from noon until 6 p.m. with child care provided.

Donors can preregister at redcrossblood.org and use code “MADELINE” to sign up for a time slot.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: