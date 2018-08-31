RAYMOND – “This is the best beach I’ve seen on Sebago,” said realtor Barbara Lewis, who specializes in waterfront property in the Lakes Region. “It really is a sandy beach like Old Orchard.”

This lucky find satisfies everything on the waterfront wish list: sandy beach, crystal clear water, a panoramic view, a level and wide lot with an ideal mix of cleared space with sun exposure and native Maine pines. The property is just over one-third of an acre.

The year-round single-floor ranch is just over 1,500 square feet with two bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, separate dining area and a comfortable step-down living room with pine floors and a wood-burning fireplace. A closed-in porch with sliding glass doors leads to a deck large enough for dinner parties with incredible sunsets that will steal the show. For comfort, the property has baseboard oil heat, built-in air-conditioning and central vacuuming, a dishwasher, an easy-to-maintain metal roof and an attached garage with direct access to the living space.

The home is in a quiet neighborhood conveniently tucked behind Route 302 on the southern end of Raymond, a short walk from Panther Run Marina and Good Life Market. Built in 1960, this property has had only two owners and is just the place to keep in the family for generations. It’s move-in ready, but there’s also room to expand outward, finish the two rooms in the basement or install a long dock.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to relax in a shaded hammock and listen to the loons, a beach more than large enough to have the whole family over for campfires or a jumping off point for outdoor adventures on the lake, from boating to ice fishing, this property is a catch for making memories.

The home at 59 Crockett Road, Raymond, is listed for sale at $750,000 by Barbara Lewis with Century 21 North East. Annual taxes are $5,120 (2016). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Barbara at 207-831-7574 or [email protected].

