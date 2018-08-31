NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world his new album – “Kamikaze” was released only hours before the funeral of Aretha Franklin and the Washington tribute to the late Sen. John McCain.
The 13-track CD includes the song “Venom,” which will feature in the upcoming film of the same name. The disc also includes two songs featuring Jessie Reyez.
The cover shows the rear end of a fighter plane – recalling a similar cover of the Beastie Boys’ 1986 album “Licensed to Ill.” The rapper dropped the album just after midnight Thursday, tweeting: “Tried not 2 overthink this 1… enjoy.”
– From news service reports
-
Life & Culture
Prince Harry has cameo in 'Hamilton'
-
Arts & Entertainment
Eminem releases 'Kamikaze' album on funereal day
-
Cops & Courts
Town of Kittery failed to check driving record of camp employee who crashed van
-
Nation & World
Congressional leaders give Sen. John McCain final salute
-
Business
U.S.-Canada talks break down after Trump's comments refusing any concessions