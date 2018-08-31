WINDHAM — When revenge is your goal, you have to impose your will on the opposition.

And that’s exactly what Portland High’s football team did Friday night in its season opener at Windham. The Bulldogs rushed for 327 yards and after overcoming a pair of early turnovers, rolled to a 49-0 victory over the Eagles in a rematch of last year’s Class A North final.

Zack Elowitch’s debut as Portland’s lead back was a rousing success. He gained 203 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs, who dominated on both sides of the ball, showed why they’re the early favorite in the region.

“(Power running is) our game,” said Portland Coach Jim Hartman. “That’s the type of team we are. It’s so good to get back to it. We couldn’t do it last year.

“We talked about last year a little bit, but we came out to prove a point after a miserable season and we did. It’s a great effort. I’m really pleased.”

Portland moved the ball on its first two drives, but a fumble and interception kept the game scoreless.

On the Bulldogs’ third possession, they drove 60 yards on 11 plays, with Elowitch carrying eight times and capping the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Christo Vumpa added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Portland then broke it open in the second period.

On fourth-and-9 from the Windham 28, quarterback Sam Knop threw to the right corner of the end zone, where Ben Stasium leaped and took the ball away from defender Brady Jackson to double the lead.

With 3:49 to play before halftime, Elowitch capped another 11-play drive with a 1-yard dive.After the Bulldogs’ defense, which allowed just 59 first-half yards and two first downs, forced a three-and-out, Knop and Stasium hooked up again, this time from 9 yards to produce a 28-0 halftime advantage.

Portland had 266 yards of offense in the first half, as Elowitch gained 168 yards and scored twice on 23 rushes.

“It means a lot to me to be the lead back,” said Elowitch.

“I’ve had the pleasure to watch great backs like Espo (2015 Fitzpatrick Trophy winner Joe Esposito), (Nick) Archambault and (2016 Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist Dylan) Bolduc over the past few years.

“I’m excited to see what I can do in that role. The blocking was great. Great play by everyone on the offense.”

Windham had a nice drive to start the second half, but it stalled at the Bulldogs’ 27 and Portland, which totaled 409 yards of offense, induced a running clock when Jamal Moriba scored on a 10-yard run.

After the Eagles fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Knop (who threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 35 yards and a TD) scored on a 3-yard sneak.

A 2-yard run by Benjamin Levine accounted for the 49-0 final score.

“We played well,” said Levine (12 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD). “We’ll be good if we keep working hard. Every week gets bigger and hopefully we’ll go deep in the playoffs this year.”

Windham finished with 117 yards of offense.

“We’re super young, we know it and we’ll keep learning,” said Eagles Coach Matt Perkins. “That only happens if we’re positive. The effort has to be there and tonight it was.”

