CHICAGO — Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price likely won’t make his next scheduled start, and the team remains unsure when ace lefty Chris Sale will return to the rotation.

Manager Alex Cora says Price “most likely” will not take his turn in the rotation next week at Atlanta. He says Price still is sore and hasn’t thrown since he was struck on his pitching wrist by a line drive against Miami on Wednesday.

Cora thinks Sale – on the disabled list because of mild inflammation in his pitching shoulder – will make a few starts before the playoffs for the AL East leaders, who have baseball’s best record. Sale threw long toss and on flat ground Friday after playing catch the previous four days.

YANKEES: The Yankees acquired former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen from the San Francisco Giants on Friday for two prospects.

The teams announced the deal on the last day for trades to be done for players to be eligible for the postseason. McCutchen is expected to arrive in time to debut Saturday against Detroit, when he’ll play right field, filling in for the injured Aaron Judge.

McCutchen, 31, is hitting .255 with 15 home runs, 55 RBI and 13 stolen bases. His .357 on-base percentage trails only that of Judge (.398) and Aaron Hicks (.365) among qualified Yankees. He was a five-time All-Star with Pittsburgh.

RANGERS-ATHLETICS: Oakland acquired right-handed reliever Cory Gearrin from Texas Rangers for minor league right-handers Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega.

DODGERS-NATIONALS: Los Angeles bolstered its bullpen, acquiring right-hander Ryan Madson from Washington for minor league pitcher Andrew Istler, who went 4-4 with a 2.37 ERA in 41 games (one start) between three levels of Los Angeles’ minor league system.

CUBS: Left-hander Drew Smyly, who signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cubs before the season after Tommy John surgery, said he felt good in a rehab start that included him striking out all three batters he faced.

Smyly needed just 13 pitches in his outing Thursday night at the Cubs’ Single A Midwest League affiliate in South Bend, Indiana. Eleven of the pitches were in the strike zone against Bowling Green. Smyly then went to the bullpen at the top of the second inning to throw another eight pitches.

It was Smyly’s first action in a game since he had the surgery in July 2017. He has been on the 60-day disabled list with the Cubs since the season began and had pitched simulated games in Chicago in recent weeks. The Cubs had indicated there was a possibility he could return sometime in mid- to late September.

BREWERS-WHITE SOX: The Brewers added bullpen help for the final stretch, acquiring veteran Xavier Cedeno from the White Sox for two minor leaguers.

Cedeno is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 appearances after signing with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January.

The White Sox got outfielder Bryan Connell and right-hander Johan Dominguez in the deal.

ROYALS-ROCKIES: The Rockies acquired Drew Butera from the Royals, giving Colorado a veteran backup catcher as they try to chase down the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

The Royals received minor league left-hander Jerry Vasto.

Butera was in his fourth season with the Royals, where he served as the backup to six-time All-Star Salvador Perez. He was hitting just .188 with two homers and 18 RBI in 52 games, but will be remembered by Kansas City fans for catching the final out of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship.

SUSPENSIONS: A minor league catcher for Boston and a rookie-level pitcher for Minnesota have been suspended because of drug violations.

Alberto Schmidt, in the Red Sox system at Class A Lowell, was penalized 76 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Alex Banks, on the Dominican Summer League Twins, was suspended 72 games after testing positive for the same substance.

