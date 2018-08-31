BOSTON — Emily Hindle and Riley Field scored a goal as the University of Maine field hockey team defeated Boston University 2-1 in a nonconference game Friday.

Maine (2-0) opened a 2-0 lead, scoring a goal in each half.

Casey Thompson answered in the 66th minute for the Terriers (2-1) to cut the lead to 2-1.

Mia Borley had three saves for the Black Bears (2-0).

THOMAS 4, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Britney Gregoire had a pair of second-half goals as the Terriers pulled away from the Huskies in Waterville.

Haley Thebarge and Danita Storey each added goals for Thomas.

Hanna Trottier-Braun had a first-half goal for Southern Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, SKIDMORE 2: Libby Pomerleau scored twice in the first half and the Monks held on to defeat the Thoroughbreds in Standish.

Kayla Veilleux put the game out of reach, scoring in the 66th minute to increase the Monks’ lead to 3-1. Alexandra Belaire had two assists for St. Joseph’s.

Megan Baker of St. Joseph’s and Elizabeth Coughlin of Skidmore each had seven saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, GORDON 0: Brett Mattos converted a pass from Cody Elliott 3:16 into the first half and the Monks went on to shut out the Fighting Scots in a mutual opener at Wenham, Massachusetts.

Jesse Ramirez and Judi Onyejose added unassisted second-half goals for St. Joseph’s.

Wesley Sprague had eight saves for Gordon. Blake Mullen only needed a single save for the Monks.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 0: Colby Obrecht scored in the 60th minute and the Nor’easters won at Biddeford.

Joshua Reeks stopped eight shots for Maine Maritime, and Will Shearon recorded three saves for UNE.

WESTFIELD STATE 2, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Josh Baillargeon and Legend Mu’min scored as the Owls (2-0) beat the Huskies (0-2) in Gorham.

Leading 1-0 at the half, Westfield State allowed USM just two shots after the intermission, before Mu’min scored in the 89th minute to seal it.

Charlie Mull had three saves for Southern Maine.Tyler Diotalevi had two saves in the shutout effort for Westfield State.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE 10, MITCHELL 0: The Huskies received goals from seven scorers, lead by a hat trick from Alexandria Allain, and handled the visiting Mariners at Gorham.

Ally Little had a pair of goals, while Emma Cost, Adela Kalilwa, Emma Dennison, Olivia Mull and Ciera Berthiaume also scored.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Haley DaGraca had the lone goal of the contest as the Monks edged the Nor’easters in a mutual opener at Standish.

Both Emily Ashman for UNE and Asia Grogan for St. Joseph’s finished with four saves.

Share

< Previous

Next >