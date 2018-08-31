MADISON — The reigning Class D state champions didn’t get a chance to play a preseason game. It didn’t matter much, as Wells was in midseason form on opening night.

The Warriors rolled up more than 400 yards Friday night in a 32-0 victory over Madison/Carrabec. Senior running back Tyler Bridge was the focal point of the ground game, racking up 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Bridge was the understudy to Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist Nolan Potter a year ago, but he showed why the Warriors and their wing-T offense likely won’t miss a beat without Potter.

“It was excellent to see the results,” Bridge said. “It was awesome. Our coaches prepare us well, and we were ready to go.”

Wells raced out to a 19-0 lead after just one quarter, with the second of Bridge’s scoring runs going for 85 yards off the left side as time expired in the quarter.

“It’s really important to get a good start right away,” Bridge said. “Coach always says once you get on them early, don’t let up, step on it and finish the game. That was awesome to see.”

Late in the first half, Bridge capped a 13-play, 76-yard scoring march with a 4-yard run.

But Bridge’s most impressive run might have come in the fourth quarter, when he broke off the left side for 34 yards to end a 94-yard drive.

Bridge also had a 59-yard touchdown that staked his team to a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter, adding to Devin Chace’s 4-yard TD run on the game’s first possession.

“Tyler Bridge doesn’t surprise us,” Madison Coach Scott Franzose said. “We know he’s probably one of the best, if not the best, running backs in the conference.”

All but 10 of Wells’ 424 yards were on the ground.

“We knew they run the wing-T and they ran exactly what we expected,” Franzose said. “They were fast, they were physical. Lot of big plays. (Our) guys not hitting gaps, guys not on their assignment. We’re still a little bit raw there, but they played a heck of a game. They’re a disciplined team and they’re on assignments. It’s a little bit of a perfect storm there.”

BIDDEFORD 26, BREWER 12: Carter Edgerton passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Ashton Crowell had a 50-yard interception return for a game-sealing touchdown with 1:11 remaining as the Tigers rallied for a win at Brewer.

Biddeford trailed 12-7 early in the fourth quarter before David Murphy caught his second touchdown pass – a 41-yarder.

Edgerton added a 30-yard run to make it 19-12. He was 6 of 10 passing for 150 yards and had 115 yards rushing.

Andrew Kylie had 23 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Brewer.

WESTBROOK 16, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 6: Caleb Toman had a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and added three interceptions as he led the Blue Blazes over the Broncos at Westbrook.

Keagan Danforth gave Hampden an early lead with a 54-yard run, but Dan Johnson answered with a 3-yard plunge in the second quarter and Toman rushed for the conversion to give Westbrook an 8-6 halftime lead.

Johnson finished with 70 yards on eight carries, while Toman added 90 yards rushing.

