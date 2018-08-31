STANDISH — Hailey Koons, after being taken down in the box, converted a penalty kick two minutes into overtime Friday to give Bonny Eagle a 1-0 victory against Noble in an SMAA girls’ soccer opener.

Friday was the opening day for most teams around the state.

Sydney Gillingham, behind a defensive wall keyed by Keelin Sweeney and Randi Lee Robinson, made four saves for the shutout.

Noble goalie Raegan Kelly had a strong game with 15 saves.

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 4, VINALHAVEN 1: Molly Campbell scored once in each half for the Lions, who defeated Vinalhaven/North Haven at South Portland.

Maddy Gant and Courtney Spaulding each added a goal and an assist, and Alex Bolland chipped in with an assist for Greater Portland Christian.

Dreyenne Osgood scored a first-half goal for the Vikings.

Clairette Kirezi turned aside six shots for the Lions.

PORTLAND 4, MASSABESIC 0: Toni Stevenson scored twice to lead the Bulldogs at Portland.

Stevenson put Portland ahead 1-0 with 24 minutes left in the half from Annika More. The Bulldogs added goals in the second half by Sydney Girsch and More before Stevenson made it 4-0 with seven minutes remaining.

Caroline Lerch had three saves for Portland.

CHEVERUS 2, KENNEBUNK 0: Julia Kratzer took a pass from Emma Gallant and slid the ball to the far corner to break a scoreless tie 1:16 into the second half for the Stags at Portland.

Kratzer sent a through ball to set up Helena Bolduc with 5:42 remaining to make it 2-0.

Claudia Kenneway stopped 12 shots for Kennebunk. Neve Cawley stopped both shots she faced for the Stags.

POLAND 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Leya Harvey scored three goals to propel Poland at home.

Allie Ferland also scored for the Knights. Sharlah MaeDay answered for Fryeburg.

Sophie Vallee made eight saves for Poland. Morgan Fusco turned aside 23 shots for Fryeburg.

GORHAM 10, WESTBROOK 0: Emma Forgues, Caitlin Chasse and Brittney Landry scored two goals apiece and Hallie Shiers had three assists for Gorham at home.

Michaela Russell stopped 15 shots for Westbrook. Lily Courtney had three saves for the Rams.

MARSHWOOD 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Angelina Bisson’s shot 45 seconds into the first overtime tipped off the goalie’s hand, hit the post and bounced back just over the line as Marshwood won at Saco.

Madeleine Lindgren assisted on the winning play, executing a quick switch through midfield to Bisson open out wide.

Hazel Stoddard converted a cross from Allie Gross for a 1-0 Thornton lead just before the half. Rori Coomey beat a defender inside the 18 to tie it with 13 minutes remaining in the second half.

Marshwood keeper Nathalie Clavette made five saves. Grace Mears registered 15 saves for the Trojans.

FIELD HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD 2, GORHAM 1: Emma Tice scored the winner from Leah Glidden with 4:48 left in the second overtime for the Hawks at Gorham.

After Corrin Hasty scored for Marshwood on Glidden’s first assist with 11:29 left in regulation, Molly Rathbun tied it from Riley Ferrigan with 5:40 to play.

Gorham was a man down for the last 3:30 of the first overtime and 1:30 of the second.

BIDDEFORD 8, DEERING 1: Abby Allen put in five goals and Brooklyn Goff added three for the Tigers at Biddeford.

Hailey Allen, Paige Laverriere, Megan Mourmouras and Anna Lavigne had assists for Biddeford. Alli Donovan notched a goal for the Rams.

KENNEBUNK 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: Carley Lovejoy and Kaylee McGrath scored for the Rams at Kennebunk.

Sam McGrath assisted on both goals, and Haley Moody recorded two saves for Kennebunk.

VOLLEYBALL

PORTLAND 3, MASSABESIC 0: Reagan Brown had five kills for the Bulldogs at Waterboro.

Erin Chadbourne added four aces for Portland in the 25-16, 25-17, 25-6 victory.

FALMOUTH 3, GREELY 0: Annika Hester had 11 kills and the Yachtsmen won in straight sets (25-9, 25-15, 25-13) at Falmouth.

Katherine Phillips had 15 assists, and Rose Riversmith added four aces and three blocks for Falmouth.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 3, MASSABESIC 1: Keto Tchiputo had a first-half goal and added a pair of second-half assists as the Bulldogs won at Waterboro.

Anselmo Tela and Henry Westphal scored second-half goals for Portland. Cody Wilkins answered for Massabesic.

VINALHAVEN 2, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Hunter Ames scored 38 seconds into the second overtime from M.J. Augusto for Vinalhaven/North Haven at South Portland.

After Micah LeSalle scored an early goal for Greater Portland Christian from Caulin Patterson, Augusto tied it 21:11 into the second half.

SCARBOROUGH 3, DEERING 0: David Trammell scored three goals to propel the Red Storm at Scarborough.

Elliot Dumais had a pair of assists and Colin MacLeod chipped in with an assist for Scarborough.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 5, OCEANSIDE 0: Jorge Pulido Fernandez and Nolen Michael each scored twice to lead the Eagles at Newcastle.

MARSHWOOD 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Henry Honkonen had a goal and an assist in the first half as the Hawks won at Saco.

Also, Jack Parker scored from Sam Fitzgerald in the first half for Marshwood.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, POLAND 0: Ryan Baker scored twice to lead the Panthers at Yarmouth.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead on Baker’s first goal after 24 minutes. Cameron Goodrich and Xander Kostelnik then scored to make it 3-0 at halftime. Alasdair Swett added a goal in the second half, and Baker made it 5-0 in the 60th minute.

GREELY 0, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Schuyler Wetmore turned aside seven shots for Greely and Harry Baker recorded three saves for the Capers at Cape Elizabeth.

THURSDAY’S FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Lexi Brent, Ashley Carney and Bailey Oliver scored for the Wildcats in an opener at York.

