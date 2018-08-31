NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres drove in the go-ahead run one batter after a contested check swing loaded the bases for New York in the eighth inning, and the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Friday night.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone fired up the crowd – and got himself ejected – for impersonating a catcher to show plate umpire Nic Lentz what he was missing in the fifth. Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Miguel Andujar then homered in the sixth to end Jordan Zimmermann’s bid for a second career no-hitter.

Boone gave the Bronx a jolt with his third ejection of his rookie season. After Torres complained to Lentz during an at-bat, Boone was tossed a moment later for shouting from the dugout. Boone then came to home plate, put a finger in Lentz’s face and squatted behind the plate and pretended to catch a pitch.

New York trailed 5-4 when it loaded the bases against Joe Jimenez (4-4) on a double by Gardner and walks by Hicks and Luke Voit. Voit was ruled to have checked his swing on a 3-2, two-out pitch. Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected for arguing that Voit went around.

Torres then lined an 0-1 pitch from Alex Wilson to left field for a single, and the ball ricocheted off the head of diving left fielder Mikie Mahtook, allowing two runs to score for a 6-5 Yankees lead. After an intentional walk to Neil Walker, Austin Romine brought in another run with an infield single.

David Robertson struck out Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Reyes with two on in the ninth for his fifth save.

INDIANS 3, RAYS 0: Corey Kluber pitched seven sparkling innings, Edwin Encarnacion homered and Cleveland beat visiting Tampa Bay

Kluber (17-7) allowed two singles, struck out eight and walked two in Cleveland’s AL-best 14th shutout this season. Cody Allen worked a perfect eighth and Brad Hand finished the two-hitter for his 31st save.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1: Jhoulys Chacin pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer and Milwaukee won at Washington.

The Brewers also got home runs from Jesus Aguilar, his 31st, and Erik Kratz in winning their third straight game. Milwaukee holds the second NL wild card spot.

PHILLIES 2, CUBS 1: Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo home run with one out in the 10th to lift Philadelphia at home.

Cabrera connected off Steve Cishek (4-2), driving an opposite-field shot to left-center to help the Phillies pull within two games of Atlanta in the NL East.

PIRATES 3, BRAVES 2: Gregory Polanco’s eighth-inning single drove in Adam Frazier with the tie-breaking run, and visiting Pittsburgh recovered after blowing a two-run lead.

The first-place Braves have lost 5 of 7.

Jameson Taillon (11-9) gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings, his 17th consecutive start allowing no more than three earned runs.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 5: Justin Smoak connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning, sending Toronto to a win at Miami.

Toronto trailed 5-1 heading into the ninth. The Blue Jays loaded the bases on Danny Jansen’s one-out infield single before the Marlins replaced Kyle Barraclough with Drew Steckenrider (4-4).

Aledmys Diaz struck out looking, but Devon Travis forced in a run with a walk and Smoak drove Steckenrider’s 0-2 pitch over the wall in right for his 22nd homer.

