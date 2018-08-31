BASEBALL

Dedgar Jimenez allowed two hits over six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts Friday night to lead the visiting Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-1 victory against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Portland, which has been in last place in its division since the second week of the season, moved within 11/2 games of the Rumble Ponies, who are just ahead of Portland. They meet three more times to end the season.

Deiner Lopez hit a two-run triple in a three-run fourth.

GOLF

WEB.COM TOUR: Tony Romo advanced through prequalifying in the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament, shooting a 2-over 74 at Lantana (Texas) Golf Club.

One of the 39 players to advance from Lantana, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback moved on to the first stage as he attempts to secure Web.com Tour membership. Romo finished at 2-over 218 after opening with two 72s.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Thorbjorn Olesen was in a strong position to secure the final qualifying place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team despite making the cut only on the number at the Made In Denmark event in Aarhus, Denmark.

Only a victory for Matthew Fitzpatrick or Eddie Pepperell can deny Olesen the last automatic spot in the Europe team via the world points list, but the English players were far off the lead after the second round.

LPGA: Georgia Hall shot a 9-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic and break the tournament 36-hole record at Portland, Oregon.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Thunder waived forward Kyle Singler, who started in 22 games and appeared in a total of 138 over four years with the team.

• The Suns completed a four-player trade that sends guard Brandon Knight and forward Marquese Chriss to the Houston Rockets for forward Ryan Anderson and guard De’Anthony Melton.

WNBA: The Chicago Sky fired Amber Stocks as general manager and coach after a two-year tenure that included an overall record of 25-43 and no playoff appearances.

• Tiffany Hayes had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the host Washington Mystics 81-76 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer is pushing back on the reasons for his three-game suspension with claims that don’t fully square with details laid out in the investigation that led to his punishment.

Meyer tweeted a statement that he says intends to clarify what he calls incorrect media reports about his suspension.

Meyer was suspended three games for mismanaging former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. Investigators say Meyer didn’t properly handle the abuse claims and other bad behavior from the assistant coach.

Meyer says it’s not accurate that he was suspended because he “knew about or condoned Zach Smith’s alleged domestic abuse.”

• Connor Heyward scored his second touchdown with two minutes left to put No. 11 Michigan State ahead and the Spartans held on to beat visiting Utah State, 38-31.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tennessee dismissed guard Anastasia Hayes from the team due to a violation of team rules. The nature of the violation wasn’t specified.

