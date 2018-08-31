Didn’t Donald Trump just “take a knee” by not respectfully keeping the flag lowered for Sen. John McCain?
Suzanne Randall
Scarborough
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Animals
At Two Lights State Park, minke whales put on an unexpected show
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Pass Question 1 for home care that protects our independence as we age
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Aurora Provisions closing after losing touch with its soul and community
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump uses American flag to 'take a knee' on honoring John McCain
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Climate change does occur slowly – until human actions overpower nature