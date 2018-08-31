- Bongo Cily’s
- The Jamaican restaurant that inspired the name of Silly’s Restaurant. (sillys.com)
- 29
- Years in operation for Portland Pottery.
- Neighborhood Noshing
- Boutique BBQ joint Terlingua offers a special neighborhood menu on Sunday nights. (terlingua.me)
- 3.6 Miles
- Length of scenic Back Cove Trail, easily accessible from Inner Washington Ave. (trails.org)
- Urban/Hunt
- Venn+Maker’s brand of found and repurposed items. (thebodyarchitect.com)
- 200+
- Oak barrels at Oxbow Bottling & Blending, also home to a bar, event space, and art gallery. (oxbowbeer.com)
- Jurgen Jepsen Nissen
- Better recognizable as “JJ Nissen,” the Danish immigrant who founded a bakery. Washington Avenue’s historic JJ Nissen building now houses a variety of businesses. (portlandlibrary.com)
- Gear Up
- Non-profit Portland Gear Hub resells outdoor gear and provides education with the mission of helping more Mainers get outdoors. (portlandgearhub.org)
- Updated Daily
- A&C Grocery is a neighborhood shop for the essentials, but also offers a daily changing fresh-prepared food menu. (aandcgrocery.com)
- 250
- Pounds of wild Maine blueberries per 300-gallon batch of Maine Mead Works’ blueberry mead. (mainemeadworks.com)
On the Market in and around Inner Washington Avenue
