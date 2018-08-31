Maine Places to Love

increase font size

Maine Places to Love: Inner Washington Avenue

At the foot of Munjoy Hill sits the burgeoning neighborhood of Inner Washington Avenue. Notable local restaurants offer a spectrum of dining experiences, and the craft beverage scene is booming. Creative shops and businesses add variety to the area, bringing a sense of the unique. Artisans, foodies, and the outdoorsy can all feel at home among the neighborhood’s historic brick buildings and local shops, living just minutes from trails and breathing in the ocean air.