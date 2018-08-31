ROCKLAND — Rockland Assistant Fire Chief Mikail Mazzeo said crews did a “hell of a job” in knocking down a roaring fire in one side of a two-unit apartment building.

The sole occupant of the apartment at 16 Suffolk St. was able to escape without injury, the assistant chief said.

The fire was reported by a neighbor at about 2:30 a.m. at 14-16 Suffolk St. in Rockland.

The first-floor of the 16 Suffolk St. side was fully engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived and quickly spread to the second floor.

But Rockland firefighters aided by Camden and Rockport firefighters were able to put out the flames within several minutes. Mazzeo said Rockport had just finished a call in its town when the Rockland call was received. He said Rockport had a truck and crew at the scene before Rockland’s second truck arrived.

“It went like clockwork. They did a hell of a job,” Mazzeo said.

There was smoke damage to the adjoining unit at 14 Suffolk and will likely needed cleaning but is habitable, he said. The unit where the fire struck, however was heavily damaged.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office was sending an investigator to help try to determine the cause, Mazzeo said.

The property is owned by Anthony and Nikalee Esposito, according to Rockland assessment records. The residence was built in 1898 and is assessed by the city at $184,000. The two units were both rented out, the assistant chief said.

Fire trucks were lined along streets stretching from Water to Suffolk, Fulton and Pacific streets during the height of the firefighting.

Share

< Previous

filed under: