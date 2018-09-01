I cannot excuse the boorish and discriminatory actions of Gov. LePage. The mere fact that he has joined two other governors and 13 state attorneys general in requesting that the Supreme Court allow companies to fire LGBTQ persons based on sexual orientation and gender identity is incredible.

Furthermore, this group argues that Congress did not intend for the 1964 Civil Rights Act to cover LGBTQ people. This is a veiled attempt at twisting the original benevolent intent to fit their hateful behavior.

We must speak out. Together, we must never allow anyone to be made to feel less of a person, especially by small-minded politicians. To my LGBTQ family members, friends, students and colleagues: I value you and love you for who you are. Count the days with me until people with LePage’s mindset are voted out of office.

Elizabeth Manduca

Portland

